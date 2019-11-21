He gets pulled over for speeding, says family forgot his birthday. Then something amazing happens

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:08 IST

A video involving a cop and a teenager is creating quite a stir online because it’s heartwarming. The clip, since being shared, has left many teary-eyed and there’s a chance that it’ll tug at your heartstrings too.

Shared by a Facebook user, the video details an interaction between a police officer and a teenager. In the 27-second-long video, a police approaches a teen sitting on a pavement. The officer holds a small cake with lit up candles. As he reaches the teen, he stands up and blows the candle while folding his hands in a gesture of respect.

The teen was pulled over by police for speeding, reports Kom Chad Luek, a Thai daily. After being stopped, he started crying and told the authorities he was speeding because he was angry. He was enraged about the fact that his family forgot his birthday. Hence, the policeman stepped up and celebrated the birthday of the teen.

Take a look at the video:

The kind hearted police officer was later identified as members of Sam Por Police Station.

What do you think of this act of kindness?

