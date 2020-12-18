Here’s a ‘meowlody’ you cannot miss: Cat ‘plays’ keyboard while hooman joins in with guitar for duet performance

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 17:28 IST

A cat and his hooman have taken the Internet by storm for an extraordinary reason. Russian guitarist Marsel Gilmanov and his pet, a tangerine-furred feline named Barney, are wowing netizens with their unique ‘meowsical’ talents. Well, more like Gilmanov’s skill and Barney’s ability to press random keys on a keyboard with his paws. Nonetheless, the music the duo is creating is ‘meowlodious’ to say the least. However, don’t just take our word for it. Watch the video for yourself to see if you agree.

This over 35-second-long recording was originally shared on TikTok, reports Daily Mail. It is winning netizens’ heart again after being re-shared on Twitter on December 15.

The clip opens to a shot of a split screen. The left side shows Gilmanov on his guitar, whereas the right side features Barney on the keyboard.

This is one video you may like to watch with the sound turned up. Check it out:

someone did a collab tiktok with a cat and it's perfect pic.twitter.com/8ckEIRo51y — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, the duo has captured the attention of netizens. The clip currently has nearly three million views. The tweet in itself has over 62,500 retweets.

Seeing all the love the post received, the Twitter user shared another recording of the duo.

Here is another one! Go follow them on tiktok here if you want to: https://t.co/hSA704qbps pic.twitter.com/WflYfIGvMC — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020

If watching those clips has left you in awe, then know that you’re not alone.

Here is what tweeple had to say about Gilmanov and Barney, the ‘meowsicians’. One person said, “Let me know when the Spotify/album/CD/download is available”.

Another individual wrote, “I’m so here for this”. “Oh my goodness. This is adorable,” read one comment under the post.

A Twitter user stated, “This made me way too happy”.

What are your thoughts on the post?

Also Read | ‘Vibing and snuggling’: Cat enjoys music its hooman is playing. Check out its blissful expression