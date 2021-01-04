e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Hermione is that you?’: Granny’s magic trick makes netizens say wow

“Nana doing a magic trick,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 02:41 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows granny attempting the magic trick.
The image shows granny attempting the magic trick.(Reddit)
         

The Internet may be full of videos of people showcasing their magic tricks but this granny surely takes the cake among them. Shared on the subreddit ‘ThisMadeMeSmile’, the video shows the elderly woman displaying an interesting sleight of hand in a rather amusing way. After watching the video, you may also become a fan of this magician granny.

“Nana doing a magic trick,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with the woman immersing a plain pair of spectacles in red coloured liquid. We won’t spoil the trick for you so check out the clip to experience granny’s magic:

Nana doing a magic trick 😉 from r/MadeMeSmile

Shared on January 3, the clip has garnered over 14,400 upvotes along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the granny’s sassy magic trick and many shared their love for the video through amusing expressions.

“She’s adorable and sassy,” wrote a Reddit user. “Just a little wholesome sleight of hand,” wrote another. One individual commented, “Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry. Legend says she was the only student Snape was proud of”.

“Aw I love how proud she’s of herself after it,” gushed a fourth. “Hermione is that you?” said a fifth.

What do you think of this wholesome video?

