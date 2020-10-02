Hillary Clinton hits Zoom’s time limit during TV interview, pic goes viral. She reacts

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 11:15 IST

Over the past few months, many are dependent on Zoom for office meetings or online classes or interviews. One of the constraints that most may have faced while using the video conferencing service for free is the restricted time limit. The app lets a free user continue communication for a certain period of time before hitting them with reminders that their time slots are going to end. Turns out, it’s not just us but even former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton deals with Zoom’s time limit issue.

Clinton appeared on MSNBC and it was in the middle of a TV interview that she was hit with a “Your meeting will end in 10 minutes” notification by Zoom. Soon an image of the incident went viral online as many netizens found the moment to be too relatable. Eventually, the politician also reacted to the whole ordeal and that too in a manner which has now left people giggling.

Replying to a tweet with the Zoom notification image shared by a journalist, Clinton wrote, “Ok, ok, I’ll upgrade.”

Her reply soon piqued people’s attention and they started sharing various comments.

“You were great, as usual! I love you,” wrote a fan. “LOL! I can hear you laughing now,” commented another. There were also some who pointed that how she is “just like all of us.”

