‘His job may be at stake,’ Anand Mahindra tweets about astrologer who predicted Donald Trump’s win

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 13:55 IST

On November 7, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to secure his position at the White House as the 46th President of the United States. After Biden’s win, social media erupted with several posts of good wishes and congratulatory messages from people.Among these are a tweet by business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra on Novemeber 4, tweeted a chart drawn up an astrologer who predicted a win for Donald Trump in the presidential elections.

“This astrologer’s forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly,” he tweeted.

Following Biden’s win, Mahindra replied to his earlier tweet. “I’m glad I concealed his name. His job may now be at stake,” he tweeted on Novemeber 7.

Take a look at the share:

I’m glad I concealed his name. His job may now be at stake... ! https://t.co/NabWNsjpDr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 7, 2020

The post has garnered over 7,000 likes and numerous comments from netizens.

I m a novice in astrology but seeing biden's chart 1st time, i knew he had better chance than trump. Biden has jupiter in capricon watching his 9th house and jupiter is coming in capricorn very soon.dont know how renowned astrologers missed it — thinkingindia (@justindranil003) November 8, 2020

These fellows have 100 excuses to give why they missed it. Religion and beliefs are born out of fear and lies. So there will be always someone taking advantage of this. — Harish Yarlagadda (@24harishPrasad) November 8, 2020

😂😂😂 he should look at his own birth chart now. What will happen to him next... — Meenakshi (@m_aggarwal3) November 7, 2020

Seems requirement was not clear & hence he wasn't aware of "mail-in ballots", Which triggered a red flag 😋😀 — JITENDER YOGI (@JITENDERYOGI) November 7, 2020

Jyotish shastra says "Panch bhavati, Panch na bhavati" It’s always 50:50 — Anand G (@anandoo) November 8, 2020

What are your thoughts on this post?