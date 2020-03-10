Holi 2020: Facebook’s ‘more together’ festival ad will leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 00:31 IST

Holi is a joyous festival filled with splashes of togetherness, fun, and festivity. Each year, different brands dish out heartwarming Holi ads which manage to capture the ethos of the day perfectly. This year Facebook too joined the trend and dropped an advertisement which is all about joy and happiness.

Termed “more together,” the advertisement showcases the belief that people can do wonder when they join hands rather than when they are alone.

In the video, a man named Ketan is introduced who stays in Romania, away from his friends and family. Sadness touches him when he sees his friends, back in India, uploading Holi pictures. He feels sad that while India is bathing in colours, Romania is donning the white colour of the snow. So, to cheer him up, his friends use Facebook to bring the festival of colours to Ketan.

“What would you do, if a friend in a land far, far away were faced with a colourless Holi, spent all alone? Would you feel bad and let it be? Or would you get on Facebook and reach out to the world?” with this caption Facebook shared the video on YouTube.

Take a look at the video. And, there’s a chance that it’ll leave you emotional:

