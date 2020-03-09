Holika Dahan 2020: People in Mumbai to burn a new demon … ‘Coronasur’

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 15:45 IST

With rising cases of coronavirus, it’s pretty clear that the infection is a modern-day demon scaring people all over the world. A few residents of Worli, Mumbai, have taken it upon themselves to give a face to that demon and burn it, at least symbolically. Following the tradition of Holika Dahan, the residents have come up with an effigy of coronavirus and given it the name “Coronasur.”

Traditionally, on the eve of Holi a model of the demoness Holika is burned to signify the victory of good over evil. Considering COVID-19 is among the present day evils claiming lives, the symbolic burning doesn’t seem so weird after all – or so some people suggest.

A picture of “Coronasur” was shared on Twitter by new agency ANI. “An effigy based on the theme of #CoronaVirus has been put up in Worli, ahead of ‘Holika Dahan’ today. #Holi,” they wrote.

Since being shared a few hours back, the post has gained over 870 likes and counting. People dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

“Coronasur? I’m dead!” joked a Twitter user. “Hope it works,” wrote another. “Quite handsome,” commented a third. “Looks like a jinn from ‘Alif Laila’” wrote a fourth.

People also shared memes and GIFs to express themselves:

What do you think of ‘Coronasur’?