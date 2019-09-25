Hyderabad auto enthusiast attracts tourists with shoe, brinjal, ladoo-shaped cars

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:54 IST

Automobile enthusiast Sudhakar from Hyderabad is attracting tourists from across the country who are flocking to view his collection of ‘whacky cars’ of which he owns a total of 55.

“Making cars is my hobby since childhood. While I was in the United States in the 90s, I saw a skating shoe car in a carnival which inspired me to make some wacky designs on my own. A shoe-shaped car was my first design, followed by one that resembles a brinjal and another one a helmet,” said Sudhakar, owner at Sudha Car Museum.

The automobile enthusiast says a lot of artistic work goes into making vintage cars as everything including the brass, lantern and coach requires wood furnishing.

Sudhakar said he also designed buses including a 70 seater bus, a double-decker bus among others- which have attracted tourists.

“People enjoy seeing something different and unique,” he said.

Sudhakar has staged several shows near Tank Bund (Hussain Sagar) in the 90s and early 2000s, which he said were well received by the public who were “amazed to see the colourful creations.”

Since then, he said he decided to only make such unique cars. Now, he makes them according to the occasion such as a football-shaped car for FIFA world cup, a tree-shaped car on the Christmas Eve, ladoo-shaped car on Ganpati, etc.

“These cars are made up of scrap collected from the junkyard and each car has a different suspension and different wheel placement, which takes about three months to a whole year to make. At present, I have 55 wacky cars and my target is to reach 100. It might take about 10 to 15 years to achieve my target”, he added.

Geethashree, a visitor from Tamil Nadu said, “I came here for the first time and I am astonished by looking at cars shaped as a dining table, pencil and many more.”

Engineering students also reach to the museum for their final year projects for taking guidance on how to build a car with Rs 25,000 as their budget.

Karthika, a visitor from Tamil Nadu said, “I have brought my students here on a field trip and they are very excited to see such unique models of the cars. It is an entertaining spot for the children.

