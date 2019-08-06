IAF officer rescues elderly woman from neck-deep water in Gujarat, wins Twitter

it-s-viral

An officer of the Indian Air Force is winning tremendous love on Twitter after he went above and beyond to rescue an elderly woman. During a rescue op in flood-hit Navsari, Gujarat, Flight Lieutenant Karan Deshmukh waded through neck-deep water in order to help the woman. A video of the incident has been shared on Twitter and has since won the officer applause and praise.

The clip, a little over a minute long, has been shared on Twitter by the Indian Air Force. “FltLt Karan Deshmukh winched himself down & waded through neck deep water at Navsari, Gujarat, to save an old lady who was afraid to board the winch cradle,” says the caption posted along with the video. It goes on to explain that the officer pacified the elderly woman, helped her through the water and got her on the winch cradle so she could be safely rescued.

Since being shared on August 4, the video has collected over 6,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,200 retweets - and counting. Several people have posted comments praising the officer for his bravery and efforts.

“Excellent rescue operation,” says one Twitter user. “Proud of you sir,” says another.

Well done JOB Flight-Lieutenant Karan Deshmukh Sir👏🙏🇮🇳💪

PROUD OF YOU SIR 👏🙏🇮🇳

JAI HIND 🇮🇳 — Hasi Johari 🇮🇳 (@hasi_iafjohari) 4 August 2019

हम आप पर गर्व ही कर सकते हैं और आपको नमन कर सकते हैं मगर जो आप कर रहे हैं वो शायद ही कर सकते हैं.. — जय हिन्द (@Jago_Bharati) 4 August 2019

साक्षात भगवान 🙏🙏 — Ronit Barot हिंदु (@ronit_barot) 4 August 2019

That's great. Courageous. Salute to you FltLt Karan.👍 — Rajendra Damle (@drrsda) 5 August 2019

Severe rain lashed several parts of Gujarat. A similar video of a rescue, recorded in Vadodara, made its way online. It shows a policeman saving a baby girl by carrying her on his head through neck-deep water. Police sub-inspector Govind Chavda rescued the one-and- half-year-old child from Devipura locality near Vishwamitri railway station.

A terrifying video, also captured in Vadodara, shows a crocodile swimming near a residential area and attacking a dog. Another shows the reptiles being rescued from a flooded street.

