ICC World Cup 2019, India Vs Sri Lanka: Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘chilling’ pic gets meme treatment, the results are hilarious

Donning sunglasses, the player was seen resting on the edge of boundary line and watching the match.

it's viral Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:21 IST
The image of his relaxing position soon made its way into Twitter. (Twitter/@desimojito)

With a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on July 6, India registered another win in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. While centurions Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul came out as heroes due to their awesome partnership, Jasprit Bumrah was praised for claiming three wickets in the match. Not just the performances of the ace players but something else caught people’s attention - Yuzvendra Chahal sitting by the boundary line in a relaxing posture.

During the match’s first innings, Chahal – who was not playing Saturday’s match – was seen helping his teammates by bringing them drinks. Then, donning sunglasses, the player was seen resting on the edge of boundary line and watching the match. The image of his relaxing position soon made its way into Twitter.

It didn’t take long for desi tweeple to spot the ace bowler’s “swag.” Eventually, it led to a meme feast on Twitter. Here are some of the funniest memes:

What would your version of Yuzvendra Chahal meme say?

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:14 IST

