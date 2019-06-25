ICYMI: Man proposes to girlfriend during India-Pakistan match. Cue the awws

India’s stunning win over Pakistan during the recent ICC World Cup 2019 match will remain etched in the minds of fans for a while. However, for at least two fans, India’s win won’t be the only reason they cherish the day. And a video going viral shows exactly why. The clip shows a Team India fan in the stands going down on one knee during the match to propose to his girlfriend. No prizes for guessing, she said yes.

The video was shared online on June 21. “So this happened #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #CricketWorldCup #Proposal,” Twitter user Anvita, who shared the video, posted.

We don’t want to give away too much, so we’ll just let you watch the video to enjoy the beautiful moment.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views, some 9,700 “likes” and more than2,600 retweets. People have posted a ton of comments about the heartwarming proposal.

Congrats both of you pic.twitter.com/m8hMJYLgg0 — ARG (@san975) June 22, 2019

Ye wala match fix tha 😍😂 — Notorious Banda (@matlabi_rokx) June 21, 2019

Thanks to Indian Cricket team for not ruining that guy's plans. — NSR (@Nandan_) June 21, 2019

Inka alag hi match tha 😍 — 🧡 𝓖𝓾𝓻𝓾𝓭𝓮𝓿 💙 (@iGuruSingh) June 21, 2019

Another couple managed to win hearts during the India vs Pakistan match. A Canadian couple struck a chord with people when they turned up for the match wearing special t-shirts made by combining the jerseys of India and Pakistan.

What do you think about these lovely couples?

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 12:25 IST