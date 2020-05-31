If ‘serial chiller’ was a post, this sloth would be hired right away. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 31, 2020 14:21 IST

Be it Flash from Zootopia or Sid from Ice Age series, if you adore those characters from the movies, then there’s a chance you’ll love this real-life sloth even more. There are many who would agree that sloths are fantastic and sleepy animals that are incredibly cute. A video tweeted by The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute shows exactly the same. It shows an endearing and yawning animal. Chances are that if you are someone who loves to sleep you will relate to this two-toed sloth named Athena.

Along with the video, the zoo also gave important information about sloths in general. In the tweet’s caption they wrote that Athena is a “serial chiller” and sleeps for almost 20 hours a day. Then they added that this habit of sleeping of the animals is not because they’re lazy but they do this to “conserve the energy” which they get from their “primary diet” – leaves.

Take a look at the lovable video and we must warn you the video can leave you feeling sleepy:

😴 Two-toed sloth Athena takes #NatZooZen to a new level! This serial chiller sleeps 💤 15-20 hours a day, but not because she's lazy! Sloths nap to conserve the energy they get from their primary diet: leaves🍃 #BringtheZootoYou #ClosedButStillCaring https://t.co/xXF7arUYP3 pic.twitter.com/z5zwf3evcD — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) May 30, 2020

Since being shared a day ago, it has gathered over 5,100 likes and the numbers are still increasing. People dropped varied comments on the post.

“So next time that voice in my head calls me lazy, I’ll say I’m actually conserving energy from my plant diet, so go away and let me digest! win-win!” wrote a Twitter user. “My spirit animal,” expressed another. “This is an actual video of me,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the video?