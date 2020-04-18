e-paper
Indore cop dresses up as Yamraj, netizens love his unique appeal of staying home

Police Constable Jawahar Singh dressed in black with a golden headgear shouted slogans on the streets making people aware of the dangers of stepping out of homes during the lockdown.

A police constable on Friday dressed up as ‘Yamraj’, the God of death, appealing people to ‘stay at home’ during the COVID-19 lockdown here in Indore.

Police Constable Jawahar Singh dressed in black with a golden headgear shouted slogans on the streets making people aware of the dangers of stepping out of homes during the lockdown.

With 50 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of coronavirus positive patients reached 892 in Indore.”50 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on April 17. Total positive cases in the district stand at 892,” said Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia told ANI.

Netizens found this effort highly creative. Here’s how they reacted

The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 1,310, said State Health Department on Friday.

