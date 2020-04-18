Indore cop dresses up as Yamraj, netizens love his unique appeal of staying home

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 12:22 IST

A police constable on Friday dressed up as ‘Yamraj’, the God of death, appealing people to ‘stay at home’ during the COVID-19 lockdown here in Indore.

Police Constable Jawahar Singh dressed in black with a golden headgear shouted slogans on the streets making people aware of the dangers of stepping out of homes during the lockdown.

With 50 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of coronavirus positive patients reached 892 in Indore.”50 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on April 17. Total positive cases in the district stand at 892,” said Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia told ANI.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A Police Constable in Indore dressed up as 'Yamraj' to spread awareness on #Coronavirus in the city. He is appealing to people to "stay at home". (17.4.2020) pic.twitter.com/1sfBaiYATF — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

Netizens found this effort highly creative. Here’s how they reacted

😂😂creative effort — Aparna 🌻 (@AppeFizzz) April 17, 2020

I saw many creative attempts by police to aware people but this is one of the best one 👍😄 — Mittul Bakshi (@mittulbakshi) April 17, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 1,310, said State Health Department on Friday.