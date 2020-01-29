e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Innocent tweet about a boulder on a highway is viral for hilarious reasons

Innocent tweet about a boulder on a highway is viral for hilarious reasons

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen also shared the tweet with hilarious comments.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter can’t keep calm about this “large boulder the size of a small boulder”.
Twitter can’t keep calm about this “large boulder the size of a small boulder”. (Twitter/@SheriffAlert)
         

An informative tweet for commuters driving across a snowy highway in Colorado turned into a hilarious joke for tweeple thanks to a little typo. A tweet posted by San Miguel Sheriff has collected thousands of likes and retweets after they tweeted about a boulder blocking a highway. Why you may wonder. Well, the tweet is viral because of the way in which it has been described.

“Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd,” says the tweet. Yes, you read that right. That’s how the tweet describes the boulder.

The tweet quickly caught the attention of Twitter users who couldn’t help comment on the “large boulder the size of a small boulder”. The post has since gone viral and collected over 1.9 lakh likes and more than 37,600 retweets - and still very much counting.

People immediately began posting their reactions to the tweet. Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is among them.

Here’s what others have to say about the confusing boulder.

“I think we should be grateful it wasn’t a large boulder the size of a large boulder,” says a Tiwtter user. “Who would win in a fight? A large-boulder-sized small boulder or 20 small-boulder-sized large boulders?” jokes another. “Did... did a self-conscious small boulder write this?” wonders another.

Pictures and GIFs have also been used.

 The tweet wad posted by Susan Lilly, the Public Information Officer for the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office, reports CBS Denver. “I expect to be the butt of many jokes for a while now,” Lilly said, adding that she’s enjoying the responses to the tweet.

“I guess some people are calling it ‘Internet Gold,’” Lilly told CBS Denver. “I’ve never heard that expression before, but I like it.”

What do you think about the ‘large boulder the size of a small boulder’.

