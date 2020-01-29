Innocent tweet about a boulder on a highway is viral for hilarious reasons

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:22 IST

An informative tweet for commuters driving across a snowy highway in Colorado turned into a hilarious joke for tweeple thanks to a little typo. A tweet posted by San Miguel Sheriff has collected thousands of likes and retweets after they tweeted about a boulder blocking a highway. Why you may wonder. Well, the tweet is viral because of the way in which it has been described.

“Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd,” says the tweet. Yes, you read that right. That’s how the tweet describes the boulder.

Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

The tweet quickly caught the attention of Twitter users who couldn’t help comment on the “large boulder the size of a small boulder”. The post has since gone viral and collected over 1.9 lakh likes and more than 37,600 retweets - and still very much counting.

People immediately began posting their reactions to the tweet. Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is among them.

how i describe anything, confusing everyone around me https://t.co/LtioaBwSgz — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2020

I want it hot, but still cold. Long but also on the short side. Can be done soon, or later. Tomorrow is fine. But today good. Sexy...but very classy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2020

Here’s what others have to say about the confusing boulder.

“I think we should be grateful it wasn’t a large boulder the size of a large boulder,” says a Tiwtter user. “Who would win in a fight? A large-boulder-sized small boulder or 20 small-boulder-sized large boulders?” jokes another. “Did... did a self-conscious small boulder write this?” wonders another.

Pictures and GIFs have also been used.

Small boulder the size of a large boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/rZQGF0dyih — dean (@DeanRed123) January 27, 2020

Large boulder the size of a small boulder's older brother, large boulder the size of a large boulder just showed up and said "what did you say about my obviously large boulder brother??!!??"... pic.twitter.com/aTRuukP2i0 — insert clever user name here..................... (@amber_knott84) January 28, 2020

"Large boulder the size of a small boulder" pic.twitter.com/f3dsixFCnE — Kyra DarkStar⛤❄🌊🌈ally (@IrishWytch9) January 28, 2020

The tweet wad posted by Susan Lilly, the Public Information Officer for the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office, reports CBS Denver. “I expect to be the butt of many jokes for a while now,” Lilly said, adding that she’s enjoying the responses to the tweet.

“I guess some people are calling it ‘Internet Gold,’” Lilly told CBS Denver. “I’ve never heard that expression before, but I like it.”

What do you think about the ‘large boulder the size of a small boulder’.