Home / It's Viral / International Women’s Day 2020: Meet this female auto driver who is shattering gender barriers

International Women’s Day 2020: Meet this female auto driver who is shattering gender barriers

International Women’s Day 2020: When asked about how she gathers the strength to carry out her job, Sangeeta Kumari revealed that it emanates from the sheer necessity of sustaining her family

Mar 08, 2020
Asian News International
Asian News International
Patna
Sangeeta Kumari urged the PM to facilitate and encourage the women who are involved in this profession(Twitter/@ANI)
         
Highlights
  • Sangeeta Kumari, is an auto-rickshaw driver from Patna
  • Sangeeta, the mother of three has been in this profession for the past four years
  • She has been trained by the government for this job

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the #SheIinspiresUs social media campaign on the occasion of International Women’s Day, several stories of women shattering gender stereotypes have come to the fore.

One of them is Sangeeta Kumari, an auto-rickshaw driver from Patna. The true personification of the indomitable female spirit, the mother of three has been in this profession for the past four years.

When asked about how she gathers the strength to carry out her job, the lady revealed that it emanates from the sheer necessity of sustaining her family and probably it is God who gives her the courage to struggle on a daily basis.

“People have been very cooperative with me since I started out as an auto driver and I haven’t faced many difficulties during my time in this profession,” she said.

She has been trained by the government for this job and appreciates PM Modi’s efforts to empower women.

Sangeeta added that “now more women are being inspired by my story and are now willing to learn the skill of auto-driving”

She also urged the PM to facilitate and encourage the women who are involved in this profession.

