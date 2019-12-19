e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / It's Viral / ‘Internets shutdown’ trends on Twitter following services cut in parts of Delhi amid CAA protests

‘Internets shutdown’ trends on Twitter following services cut in parts of Delhi amid CAA protests

Though the services were restored , according to a senior Delhi police officer, the momentary shutdown sparked all sorts of reactions from people.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Internets shutdown’ trends on Twitter (representational image).
‘Internets shutdown’ trends on Twitter (representational image). (HT file photo)
         

Earlier today, telecom operators suspended internet, voice, and massaging services in parts of Delhi following an instruction from the police. The order was given to curb spreading of fake messages and rumours in the wake of ongoing protests over the amended Citizenship Act.

Though the services were restored- according to a senior Delhi police officer - around 1.30 pm, the momentary shutdown sparked all sorts of reactions from people on social media – especially on Twitter.

Presently, a hashtag #internetshutdown is also trending and people are tweeting varied things while using it.

While some criticized the move, others were appreciative of the effort. There were some who shared messages from the service providers. A few also commented that this is the first time that a metropolitan city has seen shutdown of the Internet. Some preferred taking a hilarious route while commenting.

Take a look at what people tweeted:

The police, in recent years, have issued such an order for the first time.

tags
top news
Delhi cops gridlock borders over CAA protests; 19 flights cancelled, 16 delayed
Delhi cops gridlock borders over CAA protests; 19 flights cancelled, 16 delayed
Jantar Mantar turns into ground zero of anti-CAA protests in Delhi
Jantar Mantar turns into ground zero of anti-CAA protests in Delhi
IPL Auction LIVE: Uncapped Indians attract big money
IPL Auction LIVE: Uncapped Indians attract big money
Delhi HC denies interim protection to students from arrest in Jamia incident
Delhi HC denies interim protection to students from arrest in Jamia incident
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
After hours of traffic jam, police removes barricades on Gurugram-Delhi stretch
After hours of traffic jam, police removes barricades on Gurugram-Delhi stretch
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
Nexon EV unveiled as Tata Motors takes big step towards clean mobility
Nexon EV unveiled as Tata Motors takes big step towards clean mobility
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news