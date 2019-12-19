‘Internets shutdown’ trends on Twitter following services cut in parts of Delhi amid CAA protests
Though the services were restored , according to a senior Delhi police officer, the momentary shutdown sparked all sorts of reactions from people.it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:21 IST
Earlier today, telecom operators suspended internet, voice, and massaging services in parts of Delhi following an instruction from the police. The order was given to curb spreading of fake messages and rumours in the wake of ongoing protests over the amended Citizenship Act.
Though the services were restored- according to a senior Delhi police officer - around 1.30 pm, the momentary shutdown sparked all sorts of reactions from people on social media – especially on Twitter.
Presently, a hashtag #internetshutdown is also trending and people are tweeting varied things while using it.
While some criticized the move, others were appreciative of the effort. There were some who shared messages from the service providers. A few also commented that this is the first time that a metropolitan city has seen shutdown of the Internet. Some preferred taking a hilarious route while commenting.
Take a look at what people tweeted:
Is it just Me Or it’s getting crazier out there? - Authur Fleck aka Joker— that idiot who voted Modiji (@RobertLangdonx) 19 December 2019
The police, in recent years, have issued such an order for the first time.