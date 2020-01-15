e-paper
Jeff Bezos flies kite with children in New Delhi. Watch

Jeff Bezos began his trip by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat memorial. He was accompanied by Amazon’s India head Amit Agarwal.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 15, 2020 12:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jeff Bezos landed in India yesterday.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in India and began his day today by flying kites with children in the national capital. Bezos is in India for a two-day summit for small and medium businesses scheduled to be held in Delhi today. He has been sharing posts on Instagram to detail his visit.

“Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite. #ThankYouIndia,” he says in his latest post. It shows a video of him, dressed in a kurta, flying a kite with children and interacting with them. He even tells children about flying kites as a kid. Watch:

The clip, since being shared about an hour ago, has collected over 84,000 views and more than 25,000 likes.

Interestingly, Makar Sankranti, one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals of India, is also celebrated today. Kite flying is an important aspect of the celebrations of this festival.

Bezos landed in India yesterday. He began his trip by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat memorial. He was accompanied by Amazon’s India head Amit Agarwal.

“Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. ‘Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.’ - Mahatma Gandhi,” he wrote on Instagram.

The video, since being shared about 15 hours ago, has collected over 4 lakh views and more than 88,000 likes. The comments on the post are flooded with people welcoming the Amazon founder to India.

Bezos last visited India in 2014.

