Karnataka college makes students wear cardboard boxes during exam. Twitter drops funny posts

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:34 IST

In order to stop students from cheating during examination, a college in Karnataka came up with a solution that is equal parts funny and bizarre for many.

The incident happened at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, reports ANI. The college authorities came up with the ‘out-of-the-box’ idea and, on Wednesday, they made the students don cardboard boxes over their heads. The step was taken to allegedly prevent students from cheating.

Images of the incident soon made their way online and that sparked a laughing riot among people – especially on Twitter.

Before knowing how tweeple reacted, take a look at the images shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

Karnataka: Students were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, reportedly to stop them from cheating. (16.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/lPR5z0dsUs — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

While most replied with rib-tickling memes, there were also those who dropped hilarious comments.

Teacher be like:



Kitna maza aara hai. Ab me aaram se soo sakti hu. pic.twitter.com/16DMC1kY8o — Pratik Modi🇮🇳 (@pratikmodi2) October 18, 2019

When your teacher is fan of marshmallow😁 — Gaurav Ghatole (@GauravGhatole) October 18, 2019

Kids write school exams



Adults write Board exams



Legends write cardboard exams — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2019

No more thinking "out of the box" 😂😂 — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) October 18, 2019

“A notice has been issued to Bhagat Pre-University College seeking explanation for forcing its students wear cardboard boxes (cartons) while writing exams to prevent them from copying,” a Haveri district Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) official told IANS.

Defending the move, college head M.B. Satish told IANS, “We tried to see how it works as a trial and told the students in advance that boxes would be given to each of them to wear before writing the exam.”

What do you think of this method?

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 17:01 IST