Karnataka college makes students wear cardboard boxes during exam. Twitter drops funny posts

The incident happened at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A notice was issued to the college after the images went viral.
A notice was issued to the college after the images went viral. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

In order to stop students from cheating during examination, a college in Karnataka came up with a solution that is equal parts funny and bizarre for many.

The incident happened at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, reports ANI. The college authorities came up with the ‘out-of-the-box’ idea and, on Wednesday, they made the students don cardboard boxes over their heads. The step was taken to allegedly prevent students from cheating.

Images of the incident soon made their way online and that sparked a laughing riot among people – especially on Twitter.

Before knowing how tweeple reacted, take a look at the images shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

While most replied with rib-tickling memes, there were also those who dropped hilarious comments.

“A notice has been issued to Bhagat Pre-University College seeking explanation for forcing its students wear cardboard boxes (cartons) while writing exams to prevent them from copying,” a Haveri district Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) official told IANS.

Defending the move, college head M.B. Satish told IANS, “We tried to see how it works as a trial and told the students in advance that boxes would be given to each of them to wear before writing the exam.”

What do you think of this method?

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 17:01 IST

