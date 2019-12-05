Karnataka cop helps auto rickshaw driver, Twitter calls him ‘Singham’

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 11:41 IST

A picture showing a policeman going beyond his usual scope of duty to help an auto rickshaw driver is creating a buzz online. Shared by Bengaluru City Police on Twitter, the picture has struck a chord with netizens.

“Photo… Story....Happy ending,” with this simple caption the post was shared on December 4. The image shows the policeman helping the auto rickshaw driver to push his vehicle. Though it’s not mentioned what happened, it seems that for some reason the vehicle stopped working. Probably, that’s when the police decided to extend his helping hand towards the citizen.

People had a lot to say about this gesture. While some hailed the policeman for his act, others commented that more people should be like them. There were also some who referred to him as “Singham” – a popular character of policeman played by Ajay Devgn in the film franchise by same name.

Here’s what they wrote:

From carrying dead body to pulling auto ... Policemen r Always ready ... Thank you. — Roy (@399Roy) December 4, 2019

Good job sir ☺️ — Madhu v magodhi (@Madhuv11757667) December 4, 2019

3 cheers for Bangalore Police — allmax (@allmax9999) December 4, 2019

Back in September, another video of a Karnataka policeman made its way onto Twitter and warmed up people’s hearts. The video shows a police cleaning a waterclogged road with bare hands.

