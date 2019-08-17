Karnataka floods: 12-year-old boy risks his life to guide ambulance, gets bravery award. Watch

it-s-viral

Aug 17, 2019

Several Indian states are severely affected by flood this year and Karnataka is one of those places. As Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury, rescue teams deployed in the state are working relentlessly to bring back people to safety. Further, common people are also joining the effort. A recently viral video of a boy guiding an ambulance through a flooded bridge shows the same.

The video, which is now being shared by many, shows 12-year-old Venkatesh running through neck-deep water while guiding an ambulance out of a flooded bridge.

The ambulance got stuck when it tried to cross a flooded bridge, reports ANI. That is when the driver asked for Venkatesh’s help. Unfazed by the danger, the young boy jumped into action to make sure that the vehicle safely reaches the other side.

“As Venkatesh was familiar with the 500 metre road bridge, he guided the driver from the front, literally wading the swirling waters over the submerged bridge despite stumbling and slipping on its edge,” Raichur Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy told IANS.

“I have told Venkatesh’s teacher Veena and his father Devapppa that I would pay for his education fee till degree college as he is reading in Class VI,” Vedamurthy added.

Take a look at Venkatesh’s bravery:

The heroes R created by the Situations.

A brave boy walks the river to guide the Ambulance to show the road.

Location: Krishna Nadi, Devadurga - Yadgir Rd of KA.

He must be given a presidential award@CMofKarnataka @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/rEusmwfIuv — Mahantesh Vakkund (@MahantVakkund) August 11, 2019

His gesture was also recognized by the authorities. On the occasion of 73rd Independence, on August 15, he was felicitated by Raichur district Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat for his bravery.

People on social media also applauded the young braveheart.

“This boy has really done a brave work,” wrote a Twitter user. “His simplicity, and helping nature of kannadigas. These are quite common gestures among them, yet rare in present time. I wish this remain same,” tweeted another.

What do you think of the boy’s gesture?

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

First Published: Aug 17, 2019