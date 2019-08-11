In waist deep flood waters, Gujarat cop carries kids on shoulders for 1.5 kms

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019

A Gujarat policeman who carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km in flood waters in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, to safety has become a rage on Twitter.

A video of Gujarat police constable Pruthviraj Jadeja’s rescue operation has been widely shared on Twitter after news agency ANI put out a 30-second feed of him walking through hip-deep water with the two kids on his shoulders.

Among those who hailed Jadeja’s heroic feat was Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani who asked the public to appreciate such commitment. “A man in uniform on duty...!! Police constable Shri Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja is one of the many examples of Hard work , Determination and Dedication of Government official, executing duties in the adverse situation. Do appreciate their commitment...,” he tweeted along with the video clip.

Watch | Gujarat cop braves flood waters, carries kids on shoulders to safety

Gujarat has been badly hit by floods following incessant rains. Normal life was affected in Vadodara after the swollen Vishwamitri river burst its banks. Heavy rain has also lashed Rajkot. Several other rivers have also breached their banks creating a flood-like situation across several districts of the state.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019