e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Karnataka man’s 100 meters dash impresses people. ‘Faster than Usain Bolt’, claims Twitter user

Karnataka man’s 100 meters dash impresses people. ‘Faster than Usain Bolt’, claims Twitter user

Srinivasa Gowda took just 9.55 seconds to run a distance of 100 metres, claims the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Srinivasa Gowda running at‘Kambala’ or buffalo race in a slushy paddy field.
Srinivasa Gowda running at‘Kambala’ or buffalo race in a slushy paddy field. (Twitter/@Lovernova1)
         

A news of a Karnataka resident who took just 9.55 seconds to run a distance of 100 metres has wowed the social media. A Twitter post by a user went viral when he pointed out that the man’s timing was faster than international athlete Usain Bolt, who currently holds the world record in the 100-metre race at 9.58 seconds.

The post caption read: “He is Srinivasa Gowda (28) from Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district. Ran 142.5 metres in just 13.62 seconds at a ‘Kambala’ or buffalo race in a slushy paddy field. 100 metres in just 9.55 seconds! @usainbolt took 9.58 seconds to cover 100 metres. #Karnataka.”

Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in the southwestern state of Karnataka.Traditionally, it is sponsored by local Tuluva landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. As one can observe from the viral picture, the Karnataka man is running alongside a pair of buffalo in a field filled with water.

Social media users hailed Srinivasa. A user wrote: “True, but physics says something was make him run faster. Anyhow, appreciating his strength.” Another wrote: “What a physique... it seems someone carved him from stone... marvelous...” A post read: “That’s super... If timing is accurate, then it’s great discovery #Karnataka.”

“OMG. Is it real? Indian government needs to look into this man’s speed. Can you reach out to the Sports Authority of India or the Sports Ministry?” asked a user. “This guy will surely get us a gold medal at the Olympics!” another user remarked.

tags
top news
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
Volkswagen gives first glimpse of the new Golf GTD ahead of world premiere
Volkswagen gives first glimpse of the new Golf GTD ahead of world premiere
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news