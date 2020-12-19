e-paper
Karnataka school teacher swims in yoga posture with his legs chained, attempts record

Nagaraj Kharvi, teaching in Kalmanja government higher primary school at Kundapur in Udupi district of Karnataka, attempted the feat.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 17:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Mangaluru
The image shows the school teacher Nagaraja Kharvi.
The image shows the school teacher Nagaraja Kharvi. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

A school teacher, who has won medals in national-level swimming competitions, has made an attempt to enter record books by swimming in a Padmasana Yoga posture with his legs chained.

Nagaraj Kharvi, teaching in Kalmanja government higher primary school at Kundapur in Udupi district of Karnataka, attempted the feat on Friday.

He reached his destination at the Tannirbhavi Beach by covering a distance of one kilometre in 25 minutes 16 seconds.

Though the wind in the morning was in the northward direction,he used his full force and reached the flag that was placed in the southern direction.

Kharvi’s coach B Krishna Naik was elated over the stunning performance while Kharvi said his years of hard work had yielded results.

Kharvi had bagged two golds and one bronze medal in the national-level swimming competition that was held at Vadodara in Gujarat last January.

He also has plans to create awareness among the public about the benefits of swimming and yoga.

Kharvi later told reporters that no one had created a record in the Padmasana posture.

The DVD of the feat, signed by two gazetted officers, would be sent to the India Book of Records. A copy would also be sent to the Limca Book of Records, he said.

