Kerala fishermen release endangered shark. ‘Not all heroes wear capes’ says Twitter

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:12 IST

The internet is hailing a group of fishermen for releasing an endangered whale shark back into the sea. With the growing intensity of commercial fishing, this thoughtful gesture from the fisherman is winning people’s hearts.

The clip posted on Twitter shows the complete operation by which the whale shark was released back into the sea. The clip starts with some fishermen trying to lift the huge shark with the help of ropes. One of the fishermen is seen getting hit by the shark’s tail fin. They, however, continue their effort. After fastening some ropes around it, the fishermen successfully lift the shark and release it into the water.

According to the tweet’s caption, the fishermen are from Puthiyappa fishing harbour in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Posted on January 28, the video has garnered almost 30,000 views and tons of appreciation from netizens. While some called the fishermen heroes and true warriors of the environment, some expressed concern about how the shark was going to survive after the ropes tied on its fins.

Heroes with Conscience. True environmental warriors these #KozhikodeFisherman are and to all the #fisherman who does these kind of things. You guys are true heroes. #WhaleShark https://t.co/nCE7Lmdhnm — Karthik Vijayan (@iamkarthikvjn) January 28, 2020

Was wondering how the fish would get out of the rope they used to carry it. Amazing critical thinking there https://t.co/eiXk2gRdGL — visithra manikam (@visithra) January 28, 2020

Fabulous! They are the true keepers of our planet! — Pervin Sanghvi (@pervinsanghvi) January 28, 2020

So glad to see the effort made to help the creature live.... — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) January 29, 2020

What do you think of this rescue story?