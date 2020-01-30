e-paper
Kerala fishermen release endangered shark. ‘Not all heroes wear capes’ says Twitter

The clip posted on Twitter shows the complete operation by which the whale shark was released back into the sea.

Jan 30, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the fishermen is seen getting hit by the shark’s tail fin.
The internet is hailing a group of fishermen for releasing an endangered whale shark back into the sea. With the growing intensity of commercial fishing, this thoughtful gesture from the fisherman is winning people’s hearts.

The clip posted on Twitter shows the complete operation by which the whale shark was released back into the sea. The clip starts with some fishermen trying to lift the huge shark with the help of ropes. One of the fishermen is seen getting hit by the shark’s tail fin. They, however, continue their effort. After fastening some ropes around it, the fishermen successfully lift the shark and release it into the water.

According to the tweet’s caption, the fishermen are from Puthiyappa fishing harbour in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Posted on January 28, the video has garnered almost 30,000 views and tons of appreciation from netizens. While some called the fishermen heroes and true warriors of the environment, some expressed concern about how the shark was going to survive after the ropes tied on its fins.

What do you think of this rescue story?

