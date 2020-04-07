Kerala Police shares drone sightings video with ‘tracer bullet’ challenge commentaries. It’s hilarious

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 17:02 IST

Highlights Kerala Police shared a video compilation on Twitter

Taken by the drones, the video is of people flouting lockdown

The department used tracer bullet challenge commentaries in the background

Kerala, since a past few days, has deployed multiple drones to track those flouting the lockdown. The aircrafts capture the unlawful assembly of people in the state. Now, the department has taken to Twitter to share a video compilation of those sightings. It’s, however, the audio they added which makes it absolutely hilarious. Not some song or music, the background audio is a compilation from #TracerBulletChallange which went viral back in 2016.

Tracer bullet, a term made popular by the now-head coach of Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri. He used to say it a lot during his days as a cricket commentator. In 2016, it also became a viral online challenge where other commentators and crickets tried saying the words with the same panache as Shastri. Kerala Police used some of those audios to hilariously show how people flouting the lockdown run away upon spotting the drone.

Drone sightings during lockdown... pic.twitter.com/kN3a4YCJ5D — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 7, 2020

Here are some of the commentators whose tracer bullet commentary Kerala Police used:

Sunny G doing his version of the Tracer Bullet. How is that guys? #TracerBulletChallenge pic.twitter.com/o2BfUit6lo — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2016

As always a bag full of surprises Mr. @BeefyBotham. #TracerBulletChallenge was no different pic.twitter.com/0hYpoEU3Z9 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2016

The Kerala police video, since being shared about an hour ago, quickly garnered over 8,000 views – and counting. From tweeting emojis to calling the video hilarious, people dropped all sorts of comments on the post. A few also praised the department their efforts in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

“Best one,” wrote a Twitter user. “Super Kerala Police,” tweeted another. “#Kerala_Police always doing best for the security of #keralites. They already proved it by doing many innovative things during distress time for Kerala. #Salute for efficient and effective support,” expressed a third. “Commentary is superb,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | This hand washing dance by Kerala Police is going viral. Seen it yet?