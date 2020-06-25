Kid learns about this reality of adult life, his reaction is both adorable and heartbreaking

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:51 IST

This is a video which may make you say “adorable” and “heartbreaking” in the same sentence. Shared on writer Caitlin Fladager’s Instagram profile, the video captures an interaction between her and her little kid. The video is tugging at people’s heartstrings because it shows the innocence of a child.

Fladager shared the story behind the clip in the post’s caption. She wrote that she and her son Jack were watching a show on TV. The little boy innocently asked his mother “why the character doesn’t live at home with his mommy anymore.” Fladager tried explaining to him that “people usually move out of their mom’s house when they get older.” The video captures what follows and we suggest you keep tissues handy before seeing the clip.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 55,000 views and more than 10,000 likes – and still counting. It has also got tons of comments from people. While some wrote that their heart broke seeing the little kid’s tears, a few wrote that they’re not yet ready to talk about the realities of adulthood with their kids.

“Oh my heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is the sweetest thing ever,” expressed another. “Wow this got me. I have two baby boys, not ready for these conversations with them,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Extremely polite kids saying ‘thank you mama’ is Internet’s favourite. Watch