Kiren Rijiju shares Shrinidhi Ghatate’s musical birthday wish for him

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 09:46 IST

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Novemeber 19, celebrated his birthday. There were many who took to social media to wish him. The union minister has now retweeted one such wish by singer Shrinidhi Ghatate – and it’s a rather musical one.

“Thank you Shrinidhi... A soulful rendition and heart touching voice reminding me of the magical Mubarak Begum!” Rijiju wrote and tagged the singer while sharing the video. The clip shows Ghatate saying “Happy Birthday” to Rijiju. She also apologises for being late in her wish and then she sings a beautiful song in a melodious voice. It’s Kabhi Tanhaiyon Mein Hamari Yaad Aayegi by Mubarak Begum from 1961 film Hamari Yaad Aayegi .

Thank you Shrinidhi... 🙏

A soulful rendition and heart touching voice reminding me of the magical Mubarak Begum!@shrinidhi496 pic.twitter.com/VQZPn7McrF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 20, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 25,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments on the post and some also wished Rijiju a belated “Happy Birthday.”

“Haven’t heard of Mubarak Begum in a long time. I discovered this track a year ago and have so lived it. Nice rendition!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Woooow It’s #Unique way to wishing for Sir #marvelous voice #HappyBirthday to you dear sir,” shared another. “Awesome voice. Keep it up Shrinidhi. Belated Happy Birthday Kiren ji!!” expressed a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What a mind-blowing rendition. Take a bow Shrinidhi — Jinit Jain (@jinitjain08) November 20, 2020

Fabulous voice — Rahul Dubey🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rahulkasrd) November 20, 2020

U r voice is like magic mam — Jimmy Valentine (@JimmyVa95249640) November 20, 2020

