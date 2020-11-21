e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Kiren Rijiju shares Shrinidhi Ghatate’s musical birthday wish for him

Kiren Rijiju shares Shrinidhi Ghatate’s musical birthday wish for him

“Thank you Shrinidhi... A soulful rendition and heart touching voice reminding me of the magical Mubarak Begum!” Rijiju wrote while sharing the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 09:46 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows singer Shrinidhi Ghatate.
The image shows singer Shrinidhi Ghatate.
         

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Novemeber 19, celebrated his birthday. There were many who took to social media to wish him. The union minister has now retweeted one such wish by singer Shrinidhi Ghatate – and it’s a rather musical one.

“Thank you Shrinidhi... A soulful rendition and heart touching voice reminding me of the magical Mubarak Begum!” Rijiju wrote and tagged the singer while sharing the video. The clip shows Ghatate saying “Happy Birthday” to Rijiju. She also apologises for being late in her wish and then she sings a beautiful song in a melodious voice. It’s Kabhi Tanhaiyon Mein Hamari Yaad Aayegi by Mubarak Begum from 1961 film Hamari Yaad Aayegi .

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 25,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments on the post and some also wished Rijiju a belated “Happy Birthday.”

“Haven’t heard of Mubarak Begum in a long time. I discovered this track a year ago and have so lived it. Nice rendition!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Woooow It’s #Unique way to wishing for Sir #marvelous voice #HappyBirthday to you dear sir,” shared another. “Awesome voice. Keep it up Shrinidhi. Belated Happy Birthday Kiren ji!!” expressed a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

