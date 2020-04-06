e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Lambs run on merry-go-round in an empty park. Watch surprising video

Lambs run on merry-go-round in an empty park. Watch surprising video

The video has been shared by Debbie Ellis from Lancashire, England.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:07 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows lambs on merry-go-round.
The image shows lambs on merry-go-round. (Facebook/Debbie Ellis)
         
Highlights
  • The Internet is flooding with stories of animals wandering into city spaces
  • The video of the lambs on a merry-go-round is the latest addition
  • The clip has now left people amazed

Stories of animals walking into city spaces lying vacant are flooding social media. Adding to those stories is this one about lambs taking over an empty park. A video shows these lambs taking advantage of the deserted park and running on a merry-go-round.

The video has been shared by Debbie Ellis from Lancashire, England who recorded the bizarre yet welcome sight and shared it for the likes of us cooped up inside our homes.

“On a lighter note the lambs are getting their once a day exercise in,” she joked as she shared the video.

The clip shows a flock of sheep analyzing the merry-go-round while two from the lot run on it. It seems for a moment there that the lambs don’t quite know what’s happening but keep running anyway.

Shared on April 2, the video has collected over 14,000 shares and more than 2,300 reactions.

“I thought the parks were closed,” jokes a Facebook user. “This makes my heart burst,” says another.

Also Read | Peacock displays impressive plumage, dances around in Mumbai. Watch

tags
top news
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news