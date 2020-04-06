Lambs run on merry-go-round in an empty park. Watch surprising video

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:07 IST

Highlights The Internet is flooding with stories of animals wandering into city spaces

The video of the lambs on a merry-go-round is the latest addition

The clip has now left people amazed

Stories of animals walking into city spaces lying vacant are flooding social media. Adding to those stories is this one about lambs taking over an empty park. A video shows these lambs taking advantage of the deserted park and running on a merry-go-round.

The video has been shared by Debbie Ellis from Lancashire, England who recorded the bizarre yet welcome sight and shared it for the likes of us cooped up inside our homes.

“On a lighter note the lambs are getting their once a day exercise in,” she joked as she shared the video.

The clip shows a flock of sheep analyzing the merry-go-round while two from the lot run on it. It seems for a moment there that the lambs don’t quite know what’s happening but keep running anyway.

Shared on April 2, the video has collected over 14,000 shares and more than 2,300 reactions.

“I thought the parks were closed,” jokes a Facebook user. “This makes my heart burst,” says another.

