Leap Year 2020: 100-year-old grandmother celebrates her ‘25th birthday’, shares how it feels

In leap year 2020, Doris Cleife again got the chance to celebrate her birthday on the actual date she were born.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 29, 2020 14:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Leap Year 2020: 100-year-old Doris Cleife hails from Portsmouth.
Leap Year 2020: 100-year-old Doris Cleife hails from Portsmouth. (Facebook)
         

The year 2020 is a leap year. It means that it has 366 days in a year instead of the usual 365 days and that extra day falls on February 29. Also, it means that some people, across the world, will get the chance to celebrate their birthdays on the actual date they were born. Just like 100-year-old Doris Cleife who is celebrating her ‘25th birthday’ in 2020.

Hailing from Portsmouth, Cleife is a resident at an assisted living facility, reports the BBC. Her family along with the center’s staff came together and arranged a surprise party for this centenarian.

Doris Cleife reading her birthday card.
Doris Cleife reading her birthday card.

“I’ve waited all my life to be famous and now it happens like this” Cleife told Sky News. Further adding, she never thought she “would get this far.”

While describing her feeling about celebrating her 25th birthday, Cleife said that she doesn’t feel any different. Adding, “I wouldn’t want all the fuss but the family has been talking about it for goodness how long.”

Old picture of Doris Cleife.
Old picture of Doris Cleife.

“To be honest, I am feeling quite philosophical about becoming 100, but I am looking forward to spending time with my new friends and my family,” Cleife added.

Do you know anyone who is celebrating their birthday today?

