Lebanese protesters sing Baby Shark to calm scared kid. Heartwarming video captured

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:26 IST

Amidst ongoing protests on economic meltdown, Lebanon came in face to face with an adorable incident.” The protestors performed a rendition of the popular song, Baby Shark.

In the Facebook video posted by Eliane Jabbour, the protesters can be seen putting up a sweet gesture for little Robin. The little one seemed a bit unfazed by the turmoil outside. Jabbour had put up the video to thank the protestors for a thoughtful gesture. Meanwhile, the video captured people’s attention and gathered almost 1 lakh views and 800 comments.

“Kids in Lebanon should have a better future. Robin will see the video when he grows up and know that Lebanese guys were fighting for him.” Jabbour told CNN. The video drew a number of comments praising the gesture and admiring the spirit of Lebanon.

“I’m dying hahahahaha.” wrote a Facebook user. ” I love my country!” said another user.

The video was also shared on Twitter and here’s how people reacted:

You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/mIVbK07wuH — Citi Zen (@NoonQuil) October 22, 2019

Omg I’m in literal tears 😭 the fact they cared about that little boy and if he was scared restores my faith in humanity ❤️ my heart is with the people of Lebanon — Abi (@abi_renee00) October 22, 2019

And faith in humanity has been restored 🌈♥️ — Dr Flossy McFluffy Pants (@PantsFlossy) October 22, 2019

I just melted ❤ — Mags0908 (@Mags0908) October 22, 2019

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 17:49 IST