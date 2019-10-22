e-paper
Lebanese protesters sing Baby Shark to calm scared kid. Heartwarming video captured

The protestors performed a rendition of the popular song, Baby Shark.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:26 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan times, New Delhi
Eliane Jabbour had put up the video to thank the protestors for a thoughtful gesture.
Eliane Jabbour had put up the video to thank the protestors for a thoughtful gesture.(Facebook/Eliane Jabbour)
         

Amidst ongoing protests on economic meltdown, Lebanon came in face to face with an adorable incident.” The protestors performed a rendition of the popular song, Baby Shark.

In the Facebook video posted by Eliane Jabbour, the protesters can be seen putting up a sweet gesture for little Robin. The little one seemed a bit unfazed by the turmoil outside. Jabbour had put up the video to thank the protestors for a thoughtful gesture. Meanwhile, the video captured people’s attention and gathered almost 1 lakh views and 800 comments. 

“Kids in Lebanon should have a better future. Robin will see the video when he grows up and know that Lebanese guys were fighting for him.” Jabbour told CNN. The video drew a number of comments praising the gesture and admiring the spirit of Lebanon.

“I’m dying hahahahaha.” wrote a Facebook user. ” I love my country!” said another user.

The video was also shared on Twitter and here’s how people reacted:

What do you think of this heartwarming video?

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 17:49 IST

