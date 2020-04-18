e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Leopard mummy is raising her three cubs in an abandoned house in Rajasthan. Watch

Leopard mummy is raising her three cubs in an abandoned house in Rajasthan. Watch

This tenant is going to have no issues with the landlord because they’re under the protection of Indian Forest Services.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 18, 2020 10:51 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Forest Services official Parveen Kaswan posted this just over 20-second-long clip on Twitter.
These residents may not pay rent but they are definitely welcome in this abandoned house!

Indian Forest Services official Parveen Kaswan posted this just over 20-second-long clip on Twitter on April 16. Shot through a night vision lens, it shows a mummy leopard going into a deserted construction to get her cub. She then carries it in her mouth out of the structure. The video was shared with informative text that helped identify the location of the recording as Tantol village of Rajsamand.

The tweet also shed light on the background of the situation. It read, “While everybody was inside the mother #leopard found an unused house & started raising her three cubs. In Tantol village of Rajsamand. Mother is coming in night & in daytime she goes for food. Cubs are doing fine. So now dept has put staff & cameras to monitor things. VC Raj FD”.

The post has since received almost 700 retweets and over 3,700 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the video. One person said, “We are proud of the Forest Dept”. While another individual wrote, “People should stay in longer so we can have more of this”.

“What a sight,” read one comment. One Twitter user sweetly stated, “I am sure that clips like these would inspire school children to dream of an IFS career”. Isn’t that true? Learning and watching the wonders of nature is a sure-shot way to motivate anyone to work in service of these majestic creatures.

What are your thoughts on this cute leopard family?

