Female leopard gives birth inside hut in Nashik, Maharashtra. Video of 4 tiny cubs wows people

Though just 51 seconds long, the video makes for an absolutely delightful watch.

Aug 19, 2020
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Nashik
The image shows the leopardess with her four cubs.
The image shows the leopardess with her four cubs. (Twitter/ANI)
         

A leopardess gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik on Tuesday. Now a video of the family has surfaced online and is making people go “wow” and “aww”, all at the same time.

“Female leopard gave birth to four inside a hut in Igatpuri. They are all safe and healthy. We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. Due to cubs, we cannot catch the leopardess now,” Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department Officer told ANI. He informed that leopards are present in big numbers in Igatpuri area.

The video of the leopard family was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. The clip shows the four tiny cubs wandering around the hut. The mother leopard is seen sitting in a corner licking her fur. The video ends with the tiny ones walking towards their mother.

Though just 51 seconds long, the video makes for a delightful watch.

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 87,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Along with that, it has also gathered close to 9,000 likes. Also, the post has been retweeted about 1,500 times.

From commenting on the cuteness of the cubs to saying they’re just like tiny house cats, people shared various comments on the post.

What do you think of the video?

