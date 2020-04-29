Lions attack giraffe, one big cat clings onto its back. What happens next is incredible

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:23 IST

Touted as the ‘king of the jungle’, there aren’t many who can withstand an attack from a lion. The chances of survival of the prey become even slimmer if it’s a pride of lions on the prowl. In an unusual incident, however, a giraffe managed to survive an attack by a pride of lions - despite one of the big cats clinging onto its back. A video of the incident has now resurfaced on the Internet and it’s simply incredible.

Originally shared by Kruger Sightings on YouTube in 2019, the video grabbed people’s attention after being recently shared on Twitter by IRS officer Naveed Trumboo.

“A Lesson on Persistence. There will be many who will try to pull you down. But when the going gets tough, the tough gets going,” Trumboo tweeted. “Here a giraffe managed to keep standing for 5 long hours after being attacked. Eventually the pride of lions had to give up,” he added.

The almost one-and-a-half-minute-long video captures how the pride attacks the giraffe. In the video, the animal keeps moving, ignoring the lions trying to bring it down. Eventually, the animal’s persistence pays off and after the long standoff, it manages to get away from the big cats.

A Lesson on Persistence. There will be many who will try to pull you down. But when the going gets tough, the tough gets going.

Here a giraffe managed to keep standing for 5 long hours after being attacked. Eventually the pride of lions had to give up. pic.twitter.com/ctDjtGQtbR — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) April 28, 2020

Shared a day ago, the video gathered over 17,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. While some people were surprised, the video left others with lots of questions.

A Twitter user wondered why the lions weren’t able to bring the giraffe down despite their strong jaws. “Not getting it. Lion have insanely strong jaws, 2-3 bites on the giraffe’s body will knock it down senseless from the gaping wounds. Why is the lion just lying on the giraffe’s back without biting or clawing?” he tweeted. To this, here’s what another Twitter user replied:

2-3 bites on stomach or neck will knock it down, not anywhere else. There is nothing to bite on legs and giraffes are blessed to have strongest legs. Lion on top is struggling to balance more than putting efforts to try anything else. — Falaf Al khaib (أل حبيب) (@TooshFan) April 28, 2020

“Brave efforts and lesson to learn as well,” expressed another. “Patience, hard work, perseverance can make all your dreams come true. Be like the giraffe,” commented a fourth.

The caption of the YouTube video by Kruger Sightings reveals that the incident took place at Klaserie Game Reserve in South Africa. It also says that the lions stalked the giraffe for over 20 minutes before attacking it. However, the animal kept on fighting while standing tall and eventually the lions gave up.

What do you think of this incredible video?

Also Read | Lion pounces on tiger. Guess who wins this fight?