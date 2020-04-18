Lions enjoy nap on road in rare sight captured during South Africa lockdown

it-s-viral

The humans are away, so the big cats have come out to play… or catch some much needed zzz’s in the case of these lions at Kruger National Park. In a rare sight, a pride of lions were seen sprawled across a tarred road during the ongoing lockdown in South Africa. Pictures posted by park show the stunning sight clicked by Section Ranger Richard Sowry.

“Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see,” the park wrote in their tweet using the hashtag #SALockdown. “This lion pride is usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp,” they added.

“These are difficult times for everyone and the intention was to bring people joy,” Sowry told BBC. He clicked the pictures while driving through the area as he continues to perform his duty even during the lockdown in South Africa. He added that he clicked the pictures through his phone and no, that didn’t bother the sleeping lions as is clear from the photos.

The incredible pictures have gone viral collecting over 18,700 likes and more than 6,300 retweets and counting. People have posted a ton of comments sharing their reaction to the sight.

“I’m so happy for them. The simple pleasures of lion life. Warm pavement, sleeping in the sun. Doesn’t get any better than that. For all the joy their species gives visitors from around the world, they deserve it. Enjoy every minute of it, guys!” reads a comment. “Nature is celebrating. We as humans cause so much damage. Time for some self reflection,” comments a Twitter user, not unlike several others who shared the same thought.

“Nice. Virtual tourism is an ideal alternative avenue you could pursue during this sad time and after the lockdown. We need to keep in touch with nature and wildlife,” suggests another. “’Let sleeping dogs lie’ and let ‘sleeping lions do whatever they want!’” writes a third.

What do you think of these pictures?