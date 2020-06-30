e-paper
Little girl’s reaction after pouring water on her sleeping dad is too cute to handle

The video of the little girl’s adorable antics has gathered over four million views, till now.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:52 IST
The image shows the little girl pouring water on her dad.
There are some videos which make you smile and there are some that make you emotional. However, there are also those videos which have the capability to make you giggle and leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling – all at the same time. This video of a dad and his little girl fits that description aptly.

Shared initially on Instagram and later on Twitter, the video is now going all kinds of viral online. In fact, on Twitter, the clip has gathered over four million views and is leaving many teary-eyed from happiness.

(https://twitter.com/GregMidoriya/status/1277255165603721221?s=20)

The video shows a little girl pranking her sleeping dad by pouring a glass of water on him. It’s, however, the way the girl reacted after pulling this highly adorable prank which has now tugged at people’s heartstrings. What did the girl do? Take a look for yourself:

People couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable antics of the little one and many said that they love her, that includes us too.

“It’s her little baby words for me, can’t even be mad once you see her pretty little face,” wrote an Instagram user. “The laugh is hilarious,” exclaimed another. “Aww, she’s so cute,” expressed a third.

Tweeple shared similar reactions while commenting on the video. “He was mad as deep down but it was his baby girl so he had to suck it up,” joked a Twitter user. “He wanted to be so mad until he realized it was his baby girl,” expressed another.

What do you think of the video?

