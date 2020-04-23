‘Lockdown or …’: Mumbai Police’s ‘two option’ Insta post is people’s new favourite content

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:13 IST

Mumbai Police has shared yet another witty, and absolutely creative, post to spread awareness and discourage people from stepping out unnecessarily during the ongoing lockdown. To ensure people stay off the streets, they came up with ‘two options’ Instagram post.

“Not that we will make you uncomfortable, but there’s no place like home right?” with this caption the department shared an image on Instagram.

The picture shows the two options which people can opt for during the current situation. While the first option reads “lockdown”, the point number two is blank. At the bottom of the picture there’s an instruction for those who wants to see what other choice they have besides following the lockdown rules. It says that the second option will be revealed once someone taps on the picture. And it does! But, we are pretty sure it’s not something you would like to opt for:

Since being shared just two hours ago, the post quickly gathered appreciation from people. In fact, over 17,000 people liked the post, including actor Aparshakti Khurana.

“My goodness! Showing who’s the real boss. Nailed it. And it’s time we need this ultimatum or we’d never be free of this virus,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is so savage,” expressed another. “Hats off to your creativity,” praised a third. “I’m staying home. Stay home and support Police,” joked a fourth.

What do you think of the post?

