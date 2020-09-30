e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Long pipe echoes sound of saxophone. Video is nothing short of amazing

Long pipe echoes sound of saxophone. Video is nothing short of amazing

The video features an artist named Armin Küpper.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 30, 2020 15:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the artist playing saxophone in front of a long pipe.
The image shows the artist playing saxophone in front of a long pipe. (YouTube/@Armin Küpper)
         

Most of us know what an echo sounds like. Also, most of us will agree that there is a certain fascination attached to the whole concept. That is why it’s often fun to shout a word in a large empty room and hear back the fading sound of the same word. Probably that is the reason, this video showcasing the same phenomenon, but in an absolutely creative way, is winning people over.

“Full sound please.... Echo pipeline coming soon,” the video is shared with this caption. It shows an individual playing a saxophone at one side of a huge pipe. And, as suggested in the caption, you should crank up the sound to enjoy the video to its fullest.

It was also reposted by another Reddit user, who wrote, “This brought a smile to my face” while sharing the video. This clip is such which may leave you with a smile too.

This brought a smile to my face from r/wholesome

The post prompted people to shared tons of appreciative comments. There were also a few who chose the path of humour while commenting.

“This was very enjoyable. I’m glad I took a moment to listen and appreciate,” wrote a Redditor. To which, another user of the platform replied, “Worth every second.”

An individual wrote, “This just made me smile.”

The video features artist Armin Küpper. A longer version of the clip was originally shared back in June earlier this year on the artist’s personal YouTube channel. Named “Pipelinefunk”, the post’s caption defines that it was the artist’s “saxophone jam using a pipeline as natural delay and reverb.”

Listen to the longer version here:

What do you think of this performance?

tags
top news
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case
‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
Babri Masjid demolition verdict: All 32 accused acquitted
Babri Masjid demolition verdict: All 32 accused acquitted
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In