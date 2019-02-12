Man accidentally throws iPhone instead of apples into bear enclosure. Watch

Sometimes things go wrong in ways you never expect them to. And this video circulating online is a prime example of such a moment. A man feeding bears at a wildlife park in China accidentally ended up throwing his iPhone in the enclosure. The video of the exact moment and what followed was captured and shared online.

The incident took place at Yancheng Wildlife Park in China’s Jiangsu Province on February 7. The video, shared by CGTN on Facebook, shows the man throwing his phone at two bears while enjoying a ride on a skywalk. He was reportedly looking to throw apples and carrots for the bears to feed on but ended up throwing his phone instead. Oops!

What’s funnier than the mistake itself is how the bears reacted to the phone. The video shows both bears staring at the phone at first. Then one bear is seen picking up the phone with its mouth and walking away with it.

Thankfully, staff at the park helped recover the phone and returned it to the man.

According to DailyMail, the bears didn’t eat the phone and underwent checkups to confirm they were healthy.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 18:07 IST