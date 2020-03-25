e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Man asks if he can visit friend’s house, gets epic reply from Delhi Police. Twitter loves it

Man asks if he can visit friend’s house, gets epic reply from Delhi Police. Twitter loves it

Delhi Police replied to the man’s tweet with a befitting answer.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 25, 2020 20:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Police is ensuring everyone follows the lockdown (representational image).
Delhi Police is ensuring everyone follows the lockdown (representational image). (HT File Photo)
         
Highlights
  • India is under lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreak
  • Many are taking to Twitter to ask questions related to lockdown
  • Delhi Police answered such a query in a witty way

Be it the prime minister, doctors, policemen, or politicians, in the current situation, everyone has just one thing to say to people - stay indoors. In a bid to tackle the ongoing virus outbreak, the country is even under a lockdown which will last for the next 20 days. In fact, the authorities are also taking to social media sites to clear any confusion people have about the ongoing situation. So, when a user of the micro-blogging site had an “essential” question to ask, Delhi Police took it upon themselves to come up with an apt reply. The department’s answer has piqued people’s interest and has left them laughing out loud.

“Sir main within 2km k under apne dost k ghar ja skta hun kisi kaam se? [Sir, can I visit my friend’s house which is within 2 kms?]” asked a Twitter user using the hashtag #LockDownQuery.

It took Delhi Police a few minutes to reply and here’s what they wrote:

Translated, the department’s reply reads, “if you are a true friend stay at home. Do video call.”

This epic reply received several reactions from people and all in appreciation.

“Aaj dil jeet liya Delhi Police ne [Delhi police won my heart],” wrote a Twitter user. “What an awesome reply,” commented another. “Just to the point,” tweeted a third. “Haha! Bohot hard, bohot hard hai Delhi Police,” another used a dialogue from Ranveer Singh starrer film Gully Boy.

What do you think of the department’s reply?

