Man asks if he can visit friend’s house, gets epic reply from Delhi Police. Twitter loves it

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 20:25 IST

Highlights India is under lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreak

Many are taking to Twitter to ask questions related to lockdown

Delhi Police answered such a query in a witty way

Be it the prime minister, doctors, policemen, or politicians, in the current situation, everyone has just one thing to say to people - stay indoors. In a bid to tackle the ongoing virus outbreak, the country is even under a lockdown which will last for the next 20 days. In fact, the authorities are also taking to social media sites to clear any confusion people have about the ongoing situation. So, when a user of the micro-blogging site had an “essential” question to ask, Delhi Police took it upon themselves to come up with an apt reply. The department’s answer has piqued people’s interest and has left them laughing out loud.

“Sir main within 2km k under apne dost k ghar ja skta hun kisi kaam se? [Sir, can I visit my friend’s house which is within 2 kms?]” asked a Twitter user using the hashtag #LockDownQuery.

sir main within 2km k under apne dost k ghar ja skta hun kisi kaam se? #LockdownQuery — deepak pyal (@dpkpyal) March 24, 2020

It took Delhi Police a few minutes to reply and here’s what they wrote:

अगर सच्चे दोस्त हो तो घर पे रहो। वीडियो कॉल कर लो#StayAtHomeSaveLives — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020

Translated, the department’s reply reads, “if you are a true friend stay at home. Do video call.”

This epic reply received several reactions from people and all in appreciation.

“Aaj dil jeet liya Delhi Police ne [Delhi police won my heart],” wrote a Twitter user. “What an awesome reply,” commented another. “Just to the point,” tweeted a third. “Haha! Bohot hard, bohot hard hai Delhi Police,” another used a dialogue from Ranveer Singh starrer film Gully Boy.

What do you think of the department’s reply?