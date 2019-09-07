Man catches stranger’s phone mid-air while riding roller coaster. Watch fascinating video

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:11 IST

A man is hailed as “legend” by netizens after a video of him catching a stranger’s phone went viral on social media. What’s interesting is that the man caught the phone mid-air while on a roller coaster ride that was moving at a speed of almost 130 km/hour.

Samuel Kempf visited PortAventura World theme park in Spain where he decided to try the Shambhala ride – one of the biggest and fastest roller coasters in the park. Soon after boarding the ride, he saw a person – a few rows ahead of him – drop their phone. It’s Kempf’s quick reflexes that saved the day as he caught the phone as soon as it came within his arm’s reach.

The incident was caught on camera and later Kempf shared the impressive video on YouTube. Shared on September 4, the video quickly captured people’s attention and many started sharing it on other social media platforms too. Posted just a few days back, the video has already amassed millions of views – and still counting. Further, it has also collected over 16,000 likes.

Take a look at the video:

Many were left impressed by Kempf’s quick reflexes. Also, there were several who couldn’t stop praising him.

“You win the internet today, my friend,” wrote a YouTube user. “That was actually insane. I wish this video was longer and we could see the reaction giving it back,” commented another.

“It’s not only the fact that he catches it. The way HOW he does is even more impressive. He literally only uses his thumb. This man deserves a trophy and a medal!” excitedly wrote another YouTube user. “I love how happy he is that he caught the phone, I’d be too! Knowing that he just totally made the owner’s day and mid-air ride on a roller coaster? Awesome double thrill,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Are you kidding — that dude ain’t dropping anything, did you see that grip to catch it in the first place? He’s the man. — Daniel Evans (@DanielRyanEvans) September 6, 2019

What a legend — Ben Walker (@bnwkr) September 5, 2019

“He couldn’t believe it, he gave me a big hug,” Kempf told Fox News that’s how the owner reacted when he gave the phone back.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Teen saves 2-year-old toddler falling from building, video goes viral

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 14:00 IST