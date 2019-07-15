Today in New Delhi, India
Man credits his Apple Watch for saving him from drowning. Here’s how

Phillip Esho was riding a jet ski when a big wave flipped over his jet ski and knocked him into the water. Here’s what he did...

it's viral Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Phillip Esho ended up losing his phone in the incident but his Apple Watch saved him. (Representational Image)

A Chicago-based man has credited his Apple Watch for saving him from drowning.

According to Phillip Esho, he was riding a jet ski from the 31 Street Harbor to McCormick Place intending to take pictures of the Chicago skyline, when a big wave flipped over his jet ski and knocked him into the water, news portal 9TO5MAC reported on Sunday.

While Esho ended up losing his phone in the incident, people in nearby boats failed to see or hear him calling for help as the waves kept knocking him under the surface even though he was wearing a flotation device.

The man then used his Apple watch’s sophisticated operating system (SOS) feature to call emergency services. Soon after the call connected, he saw a helicopter along with Chicago Police and Fire boats to rescue him, the report added.

When a user makes an SOS call, their Apple Watch automatically calls the local emergency number. In some countries and regions, users may have to choose the service that they need in particular.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 12:25 IST

