Man farts during police strip search, asks ‘How do you like that’

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:47 IST

A man was reportedly ordered to carry out unpaid work for 75 hours after he did something smelly – he farted during a strip search by police. The man in question was detained by cops for possession of cannabis and during the search he broke wind, not once but thrice – that too deliberately.

The man, named Stuart Cook, 28, was initially detained at the site of a car crash and later taken to the police station, reports Daily Mail. During the search, when he was bent, he farted three times in the direction of an officer and asked “How do you like that?”

Besides “intentional flatulating,” Cook also behaved in an abusive manner and passed a lewd remark towards the police, reports Daily Mail.

This is not, however, the first fart-related fiasco that has come into light. Previously, a man was arrested after his ill-timed flatulence betrayed his hiding place.

