Fart disrupts regional assembly. Members blame each other

Amidst the chaos, the assembly speaker Edwin Kakach asked the members to leave the hall.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:33 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The assembly speaker instructed his officials to get room fresheners.
         

In a bizarre incident, a smelly-fart disrupted an intensely heated debate at the Homa Bay county assembly in Kenya. Reportedly, as the foul smell started spreading, the assembly plunged into chaos, leading to the adjournment of the assembly session.

Julius Gaya, a member of the county assembly pointed fingers at a fellow member, blaming him to be the reason behind it, reports the BBC.”Honourable Speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is,” she said. To which, the accused replied, “I am not the one. I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues.” This eventually led to the series of accusations and the members ended up pointing fingers at each other.

Amidst the chaos, the assembly speaker Edwin Kakach asked the members to leave the hall and instructed his officials to combat the smell using room fresheners, reports the BBC.

In another weird incident, a man hiding from the police ended up getting caught after he farted.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 15:33 IST

