Home / It's Viral / Man finds futuristic way to walk his dog as he stays indoors amid coronavirus outbreak. Watch

Man finds futuristic way to walk his dog as he stays indoors amid coronavirus outbreak. Watch

One dedicated human found a way to restore normalcy into his doggo’s life.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 21, 2020 10:59 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog walking in a street.
The image shows a dog walking in a street. (Twitter/SamuelSokol)
         
Highlights
  • Sam Sokol, a journalist in Jerusalem, shared this video on Twitter
  • The almost 20-second-long video shows a fluffy white dog going for a walk
  • However, it’s not its human who is walking the dog

The World Health Organization says that animals cannot transmit COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean that their general health and well-being isn’t being disrupted by the spread of this virus. As people stay indoors and self-isolate to reduce chances of the infection, pets may feel lonely as their outdoor playtime is cut short.

In this case, one dedicated human found a way to restore normalcy into his doggo’s life. Sam Sokol, a journalist in Jerusalem, shared this video on his Twitter on March 19. The approximately 20-second long video shows a fluffy white dog, who looks like a big ball of cotton just grew some paws and a snout, going for a humble walk. However, its leash is not attached to his human’s hand but a drone.

Wow, talk about technology coming a long way. The video currently has more than 4.1 million views and over 1.5 lakh likes. Additionally, it has almost 41,000 retweets.

Twitter was amazed by this innovative use of technology.

One person said that Robert Zemeckis did it first when referencing this scene from the film ‘Back to the future’.

While another Twitter user herself got creative about maximising the technological efforts. She said:

Most people were highly impressed by the method, like this one Twitter user who said:

But some were sceptical about the long-term logistics of this new dog walking technique. A person commented:

While another responded with:

It’s hard to say how full proof this futuristic dog-walking technique is. However, we’re glad this human is making such a strong effort to keep his little ball of cotton in shape while following the advice given by health officials.

