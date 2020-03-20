‘WHO says animals can’t transmit COVID-19’: Maneka Gandhi posts on abandonment of pets

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:36 IST

Highlights With coronavirus outbreak many are abandoning their pets

Some people think the pets can transmit the COVID-19

MP Maneka Gandhi took to Twitter to debunk that myth

Coronavirus is among the most serious threats the world has faced in the recent times. Along with the pandemic, the myths and rumours surrounding it also started circulating online. One such myth involving the pets has raised much concern and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi tweeted a worried request urging people to not fall for them.

The post shared on Twitter addresses the rumor that pets – like dogs or cats - can transmit coronavirus to humans. “I am receiving many reports of people abandoning their pets because of the #CoronavirusOutbreak,” Gandhi writes.

“According to the Health and Family Welfare ministry and WHO, it is impossible for the coronavirus to get transmitted from animals to humans or vice versa,” she adds clearing the air about the false information.

I am receiving many reports of people abandoning their pets because of the #CoronavirusOutbreak. According to the Health and Family Welfare ministry and WHO, it is impossible for the coronavirus to get transmitted from animals to humans or vice versa. — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 17, 2020

Shared on March 17, the post has garnered more than 2,600 likes and several comments from netizens. While some readily shared the tweet for mass knowledge, others were clearly annoyed with the mentality of such pet owners.

Don’t be disrespectful to your pets.

They possess so much of empathy, endurance and love for their owners sometimes incomparable to humans.

They have no established connection with Coronavirus. — Shafqat Khan (@shafqatkhan09) March 17, 2020

Possible or not. I am with them. He is my third baby. Nd has equal rights love nd attention. — sanjeev kotnala (@S_kotnala) March 18, 2020

Yes madam...... You raised very important issue — Raavan Dhabe (@DhabeRaavan) March 19, 2020

This is weird absolutely - you should address a press conference and implore people not to abondon pets - make it a cognizable offence else it'll be disastrous for pets — vikram (@vikram140gulati) March 18, 2020

If you’re a pet parent we sincerely hope you won’t fall prey to such rumors or think about giving up on your fur baby. However, you can check out all the precautionary measures prescribed by the authorities to keep yourself and others safe.