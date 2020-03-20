e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / ‘WHO says animals can’t transmit COVID-19’: Maneka Gandhi posts on abandonment of pets

‘WHO says animals can’t transmit COVID-19’: Maneka Gandhi posts on abandonment of pets

Maneka Gandhi’s post shared addresses the rumour that pets can transmit coronavirus.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:36 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows a cat and a dog snuggling together (representational image).
Image shows a cat and a dog snuggling together (representational image). (Pixabay)
         
Highlights
  • With coronavirus outbreak many are abandoning their pets
  • Some people think the pets can transmit the COVID-19
  • MP Maneka Gandhi took to Twitter to debunk that myth

Coronavirus is among the most serious threats the world has faced in the recent times. Along with the pandemic, the myths and rumours surrounding it also started circulating online. One such myth involving the pets has raised much concern and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi tweeted a worried request urging people to not fall for them.

The post shared on Twitter addresses the rumor that pets – like dogs or cats - can transmit coronavirus to humans. “I am receiving many reports of people abandoning their pets because of the #CoronavirusOutbreak,” Gandhi writes.

“According to the Health and Family Welfare ministry and WHO, it is impossible for the coronavirus to get transmitted from animals to humans or vice versa,” she adds clearing the air about the false information.

Shared on March 17, the post has garnered more than 2,600 likes and several comments from netizens. While some readily shared the tweet for mass knowledge, others were clearly annoyed with the mentality of such pet owners.

If you’re a pet parent we sincerely hope you won’t fall prey to such rumors or think about giving up on your fur baby. However, you can check out all the precautionary measures prescribed by the authorities to keep yourself and others safe.

tags
top news
Covid 19: What you need to know today
Covid 19: What you need to know today
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi rape convicts’ execution
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi rape convicts’ execution
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news