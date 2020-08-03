e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man hangs out with owl while working on laptop. Is he ‘modern day Harry Potter?’

Man hangs out with owl while working on laptop. Is he ‘modern day Harry Potter?’

The video, shared on Reddit, has gathered over 3.2 million views till now – and counting.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 03, 2020 18:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the man and the owl.
The image shows the man and the owl. (Reddit/@unnaturalorder)
         

A video involving an owl and a man working on a laptop has now left people with the question if he’s the “modern day Harry Potter.” Chances are after seeing the interaction between the duo, you’ll end up asking the same question too.

The video, shared on Reddit, has created quite a chatter among people and it’s clear from over 3.2 million views it has received till now – and counting.

The video is shared with the caption “Owls are the cats of the air. And much like cats, the video - which is a combination of different shots – shows how the bird is constantly demanding attention from the hooman.

Owls are the cats of the air from r/aww

The post, since being shared, has received over 1.2 lakh upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The comments section of the post is flooded with Harry Potter related replies.

“Harry Potter modern day,” wrote a Reddit user. “You’re a computer wizard Harry,” expressed another. “Use the installation wizard, Harry!” joked a third. “Hedwig is cuter than I thought,” said another mentioning the name of the character Harry Potter’s pet snowy owl from the film franchise by the same name. “It’s Harry Potter and the owl,” expressed a fifth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | An owl flew into this family’s home. They’re giving it shelter until it decides to leave

tags
top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Groundwork in China for virus origin probe complete, says WHO
Groundwork in China for virus origin probe complete, says WHO
Centre may extend deadline to avail Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility
Centre may extend deadline to avail Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In