Man jumps over fence to climb on giraffe at zoo. Watch bizarre video

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:26 IST

Today in what not to do at a zoo, a video circulating online shows a man climbing over a high fence to sit on a giraffe. A video of the strange moment has been caught on camera and left some amused and many infuriated.

The incident took place at the Shymkent Zoo in Kazakhstan, reports Metro. The video, shared on the turkestan_today Instagram page, shows the giraffe walking around in its enclosure. Moments later, the man, who was reportedly drunk at the time, is seen climbing over the fence and jumping on the giraffe’s neck. He quickly slides onto the animal’s back and even strokes it.

A longer version of the clip even shows the giraffe taking a few steps ahead and then tossing the man off its back.

Police is currently investigating the incident, reports Mirror.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 17:26 IST