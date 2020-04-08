Man proposes while family and friends watch through video chat. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:21 IST

Talk about finding love in a hopeless place! Well, this couple didn’t technically ‘find’ love but they definitely crossed a major milestone of their relationship during a tricky time in human history. Kudos to them, they did in the cutest way possible.

This video was shared by TikTok user Jaz Zepatos on the video-sharing application on April 6. It was accompanied with the apt description, “My best friend proposed to me in quarantine with all of our friends and family secretly watching on video chat”.

At the start of a clip, the couple is seen embracing at a distance looking away from the camera. Soon the woman turns around so that her back is no longer facing her soon-to-be-fiancé, to find him down on one knee. Her astonishment and excitement towards this surprise proposal are completely understandable as well as highly adorable. Jaz giggles away as her partner pop’s the question and ultimately says yes by hugging him.

The man quickly picks her up in his arms and takes her closer to the computer screen for the second set of the surprise. The newly engaged couple is then introduced to their family and friends who have been secretly watching the proposal through video chat. The recording ends with many cheers, happy tears, and congratulations.

The post currently has almost 250,000 views on TikTok as well as over 57,400 likes.

@jazzepatos My best friend proposed to me in quarantine with all of our friends and family secretly watching on video chat 😭💍😱 ##surpriseproposal ##engaged ♬ original sound - jazzepatos

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this surprise proposal. One person wrote, “So sweet, gave me chills, happy for you guys”. While another said, “TikTok is always making me cry lately. Congratulations”.

This engagement seemed to generate lots of happy tears from onlookers as another person stated, “Brb sobbing”. Meanwhile, another commented, “I’m not crying you are”.

Are you getting a little misty-eyed watching this duo as well?