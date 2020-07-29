e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man’s tweet about custom face mask being ‘20% too large’ has prompted a flurry of hilarious reactions

Man’s tweet about custom face mask being ‘20% too large’ has prompted a flurry of hilarious reactions

Not only is the tweet making people laugh out loud, it’s even prompted many to share their own similar mask fails.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:09 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet has gone viral.
The tweet has gone viral. (Twitter/@cameronmattis)
         

Wearing face masks is the new norm in the current times. With mask becoming such a necessity, people are coming with different versions including some to educate others about the safety gear’s importance. Among the various trends, one is wearing a mask with a print of one’s own face. Such custom face masks are common, however, there’s a chance they may not turn out the way one expects.

A Twitter user has shared his hilarious custom face mask fail and not only is it making people laugh out loud, it’s even prompted many to share their own similar fails.

“The good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large,” shared Twitter user Cameron Mattis. The tweet is complete with a picture of him wearing the mask and it’s hard to miss what he’s talking about.

He soon posted another tweet with pictures:

Since being shared on July 29, the tweet has collected over 5.5 lakh likes and more than 53,000 retweets - and still counting. People have shared hilarious reactions to the tweet and many couldn’t refrain from sharing their own similar photos in custom masks.

“Oh. My. God. I have actually howled at this for 5 minutes. Thank you. It’s so utterly splendid, you look like a Pixar character. I’m so in love with this picture!” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s perfection! Not big enough to be obvious, but just big enough to make people do a double take. You, sir, will be the talk of the town! Prolly not in a good way, but, hey, attention is attention,” wrote another.

So what do you think of this mask mishap?

tags
top news
‘New era in military history’: 5 Rafale jets land at IAF Ambala air base
‘New era in military history’: 5 Rafale jets land at IAF Ambala air base
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
‘Birds have entered Indian airspace’: Rajnath Singh welcomes 5 Rafales
‘Birds have entered Indian airspace’: Rajnath Singh welcomes 5 Rafales
Maruti Suzuki India posts first quarterly loss in at least 15 years
Maruti Suzuki India posts first quarterly loss in at least 15 years
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
New Education Policy 2020 Highlights: Key takeaways of NEP to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’
New Education Policy 2020 Highlights: Key takeaways of NEP to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’
Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In