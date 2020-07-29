Man’s tweet about custom face mask being ‘20% too large’ has prompted a flurry of hilarious reactions

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:09 IST

Wearing face masks is the new norm in the current times. With mask becoming such a necessity, people are coming with different versions including some to educate others about the safety gear’s importance. Among the various trends, one is wearing a mask with a print of one’s own face. Such custom face masks are common, however, there’s a chance they may not turn out the way one expects.

A Twitter user has shared his hilarious custom face mask fail and not only is it making people laugh out loud, it’s even prompted many to share their own similar fails.

“The good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large,” shared Twitter user Cameron Mattis. The tweet is complete with a picture of him wearing the mask and it’s hard to miss what he’s talking about.

the good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large pic.twitter.com/jBaVM7nbYI — Cameron!! (@cameronmattis) July 27, 2020

He soon posted another tweet with pictures:

Since being shared on July 29, the tweet has collected over 5.5 lakh likes and more than 53,000 retweets - and still counting. People have shared hilarious reactions to the tweet and many couldn’t refrain from sharing their own similar photos in custom masks.

(This is an older version - We've been trying to get it to work with FaceID, the new versions are way better ;-) pic.twitter.com/DExgooilSo — ash bhoopathy (@ashbhoopathy) July 28, 2020

Epic fail for my order. pic.twitter.com/W35TKxjQyZ — Jaime Emerson (@jrw3780) July 28, 2020

I know the feeling. Although I think mine is way more than 20%. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j8zmIu6pLL — E Comment (@EComment) July 28, 2020

“Oh. My. God. I have actually howled at this for 5 minutes. Thank you. It’s so utterly splendid, you look like a Pixar character. I’m so in love with this picture!” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s perfection! Not big enough to be obvious, but just big enough to make people do a double take. You, sir, will be the talk of the town! Prolly not in a good way, but, hey, attention is attention,” wrote another.

So what do you think of this mask mishap?