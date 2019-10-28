Man’s unique style of lighting rockets creates big dhamaka on Twitter

it-s-viral

Diwali comes with a lot of videos that are quirky or completely out of the box. But this video will definitely leave you shocked. In a recent video doing the rounds on the Internet, a man is seen lighting rockets with a cigarette held in his mouth. As shocking as it seems, the man appears calm and unfazed by the deed.

The video shows the man smoking his cigarette and lighting the rockets one by one while holding them in his hand. The video garnered mixed reaction from netizens.

This Is How Legends Play Diwali 😁😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/6qbX7A8fkW — स्वर्ण सौरभ (@srrespects) October 25, 2019

The video left Twitter users stunned and shocked. Some users found the video amusing while some pointed out the adverse effects of such a ‘stunt’ on children.

The danger and possible accidents that could happen were also pointed out in the comments.

Very Rajanikanth! Keep this one off kids! — neeru (@NsNeeru) October 26, 2019

Rajani:- this is my kid😂 — Rit chandu (@Chandramanivish) October 27, 2019

Swag h Dadu k — ☠The Lord of Darkness☠ (@DLordOfDarkness) October 27, 2019

This is dangerous 🤨 — JK (@JK00026883) October 26, 2019

Amazing. But dangerous if kids are watching this. — Rajesh Gupta (@imrajesh) October 26, 2019

What do you think of this shocking video?

