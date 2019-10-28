e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Man’s unique style of lighting rockets creates big dhamaka on Twitter

The video shows the man smoking his cigarette and lighting the rockets one by one while holding them in his hand.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:00 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Some users found the video amusing while some pointed out the adverse effects of such a ‘stunt’ on children.
Some users found the video amusing while some pointed out the adverse effects of such a ‘stunt’ on children.(Twitter/@ssrespects)
         

Diwali comes with a lot of videos that are quirky or completely out of the box. But this video will definitely leave you shocked. In a recent video doing the rounds on the Internet, a man is seen lighting rockets with a cigarette held in his mouth. As shocking as it seems, the man appears calm and unfazed by the deed.

The video shows the man smoking his cigarette and lighting the rockets one by one while holding them in his hand. The video garnered mixed reaction from netizens.

The video left Twitter users stunned and shocked. Some users found the video amusing while some pointed out the adverse effects of such a ‘stunt’ on children.

The danger and possible accidents that could happen were also pointed out in the comments.

What do you think of this shocking video?

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 18:00 IST

tags
top news
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
Iconic dialogue from ‘Sholay’ is Shiv Sena’s dart at BJP over economy
Iconic dialogue from ‘Sholay’ is Shiv Sena’s dart at BJP over economy
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
EU approves Brexit extension up to January 31
EU approves Brexit extension up to January 31
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News